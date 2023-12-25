Music - Choirs dying out in rural regions - singers are getting older

Fewer and fewer people are getting involved in choirs, meaning that the often traditional singing groups are having to call it quits. Especially in sparsely populated regions such as the Hanoverian Wendland. In the Lüchow-Dannenberg district, the district choir association has even announced its probable dissolution at the end of 2024. Because the work with only six male, female and mixed choirs under its umbrella is hardly worthwhile anymore, as the association's chairman Wilfried Subke (Trebel) explained to the German Press Agency. In 2003 there were still 20 choirs.

Most recently, the Lüchow Männergesangverein von 1847 decided to end its activities on December 31. Two years ago, a previously very active children's choir in Dannenberg was closed down due to coronavirus. The reasons for the problems in Lüchow-Dannenberg, whose district choir association, like elsewhere, organizes insurance and GEMA obligations, further training, singing ceremonies and singing festivals: "Our traditional choirs are over-aged - and therefore often no longer able to sing four-part harmony. In addition, there are too few people in our sparsely populated region who want to volunteer to lead an ensemble or be on the board," said Subke (63). And the fact that hardly any young people join a choir is mainly due to the fact that schools do too little to promote the joy of singing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de