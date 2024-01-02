Chip industry supplier ASML has to stop exports early

The Dutch chip industry supplier ASML is not allowed to export several lithography systems to China. The company has a quasi-monopoly in this area of chip production. China blames the USA for the export ban and is threatening to take countermeasures.

The chip industry supplier ASML was no longer able to supply some Chinese customers with machines for chip production a few weeks before the export restrictions were extended. A license for the delivery of certain lithography systems has been partially withdrawn by the Dutch government, the company announced in Veldhoven. This will "have an impact on a small number of customers in China".

In discussions with the US authorities, the Group also received further clarification on the scope and impact of US export restrictions. The withdrawal of the licenses has no material impact on the financial outlook for 2023, ASML said. As the Bloomberg news agency reported on Tuesday night, citing insiders, the government of US President Joe Biden pushed for the early delivery stop. China's Foreign Ministry criticized that the US was using pretexts to force other countries to implement technology blockades against China.

The USA's behavior "seriously" violated international trade rules and affected the stability of global supply chains, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in Beijing. The Netherlands should remain objective and respect "the spirit of the treaty". Beijing accused the USA of "intimidating behavior" and threatened to take countermeasures.

Export bans on lithography machines to China

Since January 1, certain export bans on so-called deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) machines to China have been in force anyway in order to cut off the country's supply of high-tech chips. The USA had previously lobbied for a ban on the supply of more modern exposure systems for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to China.

ASML is a very important company in the chip industry. The technology dispute between the USA and China has been weighing on investor sentiment surrounding Europe's most valuable listed technology group for some time now. The company has a virtual monopoly in the field of advanced exposure systems for chip production.

Its customers include the major chip manufacturers TSMC, Samsung and Intel. ASML's technology can be used for the production of all semiconductors for smartphones, for example, but also for military purposes - with a view to China, the USA is particularly concerned about the latter.

