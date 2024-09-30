Chinese astronauts are targeting a moon landing by 2030 and have recently unveiled a new space suit to facilitate this mission.

The latest red-and-white attire, unveiled by the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) over the weekend, is engineered to endure the moon's severe temperature variations, radiation, and dust, providing astronauts the flexibility to undertake tasks on the lunar surface, as per CNSA's official media outlets.

The suite comes equipped with integrated long and short-range cameras, an operations console, and a glare-resistant visor, as depicted in a CCTV broadcast featuring astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping demonstrating the suit's flexibility and mobility, like performing stunts such as climbing a ladder.

Global attention has been drawn towards this technological innovation.

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, shared a post featuring the CCTV video on platform X, along with a sarcastic comment about the U.S.'s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)'s alleged paperwork red tape.

CNN reached out to FAA for comment.

SpaceX's advancements, as well as Musk's personal fortune, have been fueled by large-scale government contracts following NASA's contracting of the private sector for space exploration and logistics.

Space Pioneer

China's unveiling of the moon-landing suit comes as the country is striving to emerge as a significant space player, an area of interest for countries, including the U.S., not only for scientific advancements but also for resources and national security.

The CNSA has carried out a series of sophisticated lunar robotic missions in recent years, such as the "first-ever" return of lunar samples from the moon's far side this year. It aims to become the second nation to land astronauts on the moon, with its first crewed mission slated for "by 2030."

The U.S., which hasn't sent astronauts to the moon since 1972, is also planning to send a crew this decade, although its initial Artemis III mission schedule has been delayed till at least September 2026. NASA revealed a prototype of its Artemis III suit, the AxEMU, in 2023.

China's new appealing suit was commended across official media as an essential step in the country's lunar mission timeline, with experts highlighting the need for a suit specifically designed for lunar conditions compared to those used by astronauts at China's Tiangong orbital space station.

The thin exosphere of the moon renders it an unforgiving environment, subjected to both the sun's rays and the cold of space. For example, temperatures near the Moon's equator can reach an astounding 250°F (121°C) during the day and plummet to an icy -208°F (-133°C) at night, according to NASA.

“During lunar extravehicular activities, astronauts will be in a harsh natural lunar environment, exposed to complex environmental factors such as high vacuum and low gravity, lunar dust and lunar soil, complex lunar surface terrain, high and low temperatures, and strong radiation,” Wu Zhiqiang, deputy chief designer of astronaut systems at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, told CCTV.

Moreover, the new suit's design was praised for its aesthetics, with state media attributing the red stripes on its upper limbs to the ribbons of the “flying apsaras,” or deities in ancient western Chinese art, while the lower limbs resemble “rocket launch flames.”

Another designer, Wang Chunhui, told state media that the suit's proportions would give astronauts a more energetic and remarkable appearance, making China look strong and attractive when they step on the moon.

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities disclosed the name of the spacecraft for the crewed lunar mission - named Mengzhou, or Dream Vessel, and the lander, Lanyue, or Embracing the Moon.

The mission is part of China's broader lunar objectives, including its plans to establish an international lunar research station at the Moon's south pole by 2040.

The world is watching as China strives to establish itself as a significant player in space exploration, with plans to become the second nation to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. China's latest lunar mission suit, boasting features tailored for lunar conditions, has garnered praise from experts and officials alike.

Read also: