Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewscctvcrisisseescrisesStrengthenedpresidentdespitecountrychinaxi jinpingsundaytaiwanhischinasEconomy

China's president sees his country's economy strengthened despite crises

China's head of state Xi Jinping believes his country's economy has strengthened despite a series of global crises. China has weathered the storm and become "more resilient and dynamic" as a result, Xi said in his New Year's address to the nation on Sunday. In his speech, which was broadcast by...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
China's head of state Xi Jinping.aussiedlerbote.de
China's head of state Xi Jinping.aussiedlerbote.de

China's president sees his country's economy strengthened despite crises

Xi has had a challenging year at the helm of the world's second largest economy. His government struggled to get the economy to recover after the previous strict zero-covid policy with hard lockdowns. High youth unemployment and the crisis in the real estate sector weighed on the country. According to official figures released on Sunday, industrial production in China also fell for the third month in a row in December.

According to experts, it may be difficult for China to achieve its self-imposed target of five percent annual growth.

In terms of foreign policy, Xi has been taking a tough stance on Taiwan for some time now. Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province that should be reunited with the mainland, using military force if necessary. A new president will be elected in the democratically governed island state in two weeks' time. Pro-independence candidate Lai Ching-te from the DPP party is leading in the polls.

According to state news agency Xinhua, Xi said on Sunday that China would "surely be reunified". All Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should work together for the good of the Chinese nation.

At the same time, Xi once again praised the good relations with Russia and its President Vladimir Putin on Sunday. As the broadcaster CCTV reported, he said that relations with Moscow had "become stronger".

"In the face of unprecedented changes in a century and a turbulent regional and international situation, Sino-Russian relations have maintained a healthy and stable development and steadily moved in the right direction," Xi said in his New Year's wishes to Putin. Under their "joint leadership", trust between the two sides had been strengthened, strategic coordination had become closer and cooperation had brought "new results".

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Hotel "Kharkiv Palace" after rocket hit on Saturday.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Two ZDF employees injured in Russian attack on Ukraine

Two members of a ZDF team were injured in a Russian missile attack on a journalist hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced on Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries....

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

Hotel "Kharkiv Palace" after rocket hit on Saturday.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Two ZDF employees injured in Russian attack on Ukraine

Two members of a ZDF team were injured in a Russian missile attack on a journalist hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday. The Ukrainian translator was hit by debris and suffered serious injuries, ZDF announced on Sunday. A security guard escaped with minor injuries....

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public