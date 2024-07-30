Skip to content
China's heavy rains continue to kill more people

Typhoon 'Gaemi' has caused chaos and destruction in East Asia in recent days. The death toll continues to rise in China.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
Hunan Province in China is particularly affected by heavy rainfall.

Following heavy rainfall from remnants of Typhoon "Gaemi" in China, the death toll continues to rise. Chinese state media reports that at least seven more bodies have been recovered, bringing the total number of fatalities since the weekend to at least 22.

All deaths occurred in the province of Hunan, where "Gaemi" caused particularly heavy rainfall. Four bodies were found in villages belonging to the city of Zixing, according to the official news agency Xinhua.

Heavy damage was also reported in Taiwan and the Philippines.

In Zixing, floodwaters damaged hundreds of homes and prompted the evacuation of more than 11,000 people. Additionally, three more people died in a landslide in the same region, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Typhoon "Gaemi" has caused chaos and devastation across the region in recent days. In Taiwan, power outages affected 800,000 households at one point, and at least ten people died in flooding. Before hitting China, "Gaemi" caused the heaviest damage in the Philippines, where at least 34 people died.

In response to the typhoon, emergency relief efforts are being intensified in the affected areas of China, particularly in Zixing. Due to the extensive damage caused by Typhoon "Gaemi" in China, international aid organizations are considering providing assistance to the affected provinces, including Hunan.

