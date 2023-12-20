China's head of state Xi calls relations with Russia a "strategic decision"

The close ties between the two countries have endured even after the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Mishustin's two-day visit to China comes two months after one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rare trips abroad, during which he met his Chinese counterpart Xi in Beijing. Mishustin is reported to have said at a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Beijing had now reached an "all-time high".

China is Russia's largest trading partner. Chinese customs data show that trade between the two countries reached a record volume of 190 billion dollars last year. Western countries have criticized China for what they say is its neutral stance on the Ukraine war. Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: www.stern.de