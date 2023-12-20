Skip to content
China's head of state Xi calls relations with Russia a "strategic decision"

China's head of state Xi Jinping has described the close relations between his country and Russia as a "strategic decision" on both sides. This is based on the "fundamental interests of both peoples", Xi told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his visit to Beijing on Wednesday,...

Mishustin (l.) and Xi in Beijing on Wednesday.aussiedlerbote.de

The close ties between the two countries have endured even after the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. Mishustin's two-day visit to China comes two months after one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rare trips abroad, during which he met his Chinese counterpart Xi in Beijing. Mishustin is reported to have said at a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Beijing had now reached an "all-time high".

China is Russia's largest trading partner. Chinese customs data show that trade between the two countries reached a record volume of 190 billion dollars last year. Western countries have criticized China for what they say is its neutral stance on the Ukraine war. Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: www.stern.de

