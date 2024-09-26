China seeks to avoid particular tariffs in its negotiations with the EU.

It seems like China is making efforts to avoid EU tariffs on imported electric vehicles (EVs), as per discussions with the EU. Spokesperson He Yongqian from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce mentioned this during a meet in Beijing on Thursday. Technical teams from both parties are currently exploring a flexible pricing structure as an alternative to tariffs.

Both parties appear to be heading towards a resolution, with a major focus on setting minimum prices for EV imports. These prices could vary based on the vehicle type. China is actively trying to please the EU, which has levied accusations of illegal subsidies and price manipulation against it. The EU Commission has proposed tariffs of up to approximately 35%, but these have not been implemented yet. However, a decision from EU member states is imminent, which is necessary for this to become a reality.

