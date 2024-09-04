China seeks to augment its sway in Africa during the Beijing summit.

Globally, China ranks as the second-strongest economic force, holding a significant trade relationship with Africa, with over 152 billion euros exchanged between the two in the initial half of the year, as per Chinese statistics. Leadership from Beijing has dispatched approximately half a million Chinese laborers to oversee grand-scale projects across the continent. This initiative, named the New Silk Road, evokes intense doubt in Western circles, as it's perceived to bolster African nations' reliance on Beijing.

