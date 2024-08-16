- China makes it harder for people from Mpox areas to enter

China Strengthens Entry Controls for People from Africa Due to Mpox Outbreaks

China is tightening entry controls for individuals from affected countries due to Mpox outbreaks in Africa. Those entering from states with virus cases, who have been in contact with Mpox, or are experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, or swollen lymph nodes should report to customs, the authority in Beijing announced. Customs officers will collect and test samples.

This applies immediately and for six months for entries via international sea and airports, it was stated. Cargo traffic is also affected. The areas considered affected are based on a list from the World Health Organization (WHO). The customs department, citing a health authority of the African Union, mentioned 13 countries on the continent where thousands of suspected Mpox cases have been registered.

The WHO declared the highest alert level on Wednesday due to Mpox outbreaks, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and a new potentially dangerous variant. Mpox was previously known as monkeypox because it was first detected in monkeys. The virus is related to the classic smallpox virus and is transmitted through close bodily contact. It primarily causes skin rash, but also fever and muscle aches. There are two vaccines, but nowhere near enough doses in Africa.

