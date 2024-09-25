China maintains: "We are not involved in the Ukraine conflict"

UN Security Council Urged to Intensify Peace Negotiations Efforts in Ukraine by Wang YiChina's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, urged the UN Security Council to put more effort into peace negotiations concerning Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of adhering to three principles: preventing any expansion of the conflict zone, avoiding any escalation of hostilities, and avoiding any provocation from any party. Wang made these statements during a high-level gathering of the UN Security Council, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Wang emphasized China's neutrality in the situation, stating that China was not responsible for the Ukraine crisis and does not participate in it. The international community frequently accuses China of supporting the war in Ukraine through significant arms shipments to Russia.

23:09 Zelenskyy to Security Council: "War Cannot Instantly Vanish"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed severe doubts about the possibility of negotiating with Russia to end the ongoing conflict in his nation. Zelenskyy described Russia's actions as an international crime during a UN Security Council meeting in New York, looking directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Consequently, this war cannot simply disappear. Therefore, this war cannot be soothed by talks," Zelenskyy stated. He continued by advocating for action.

22:00 Trump on Ukraine War: "We Should Leave"Former U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the U.S. should withdraw from the Ukrainian war. Trump complained that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran against him in the election, dragged the U.S. into the conflict. "Now they can't extract us. They can't do it." Only under his leadership, according to Trump, could the U.S. extricate itself from the conflict: "I will handle it. I will negotiate, I will extract us. We should leave."

21:30 United States Provides New Military Aid to UkraineSources reported that the U.S. is sending new military aid to Ukraine worth approximately $375 million. The package includes medium-range cluster munitions, multiple rockets, artillery, and armored vehicles, according to U.S. government sources. An announcement of this aid is expected the next day. This new package is one of the most substantial recently approved. The weapons are being taken from U.S. military stocks to deliver them to Ukraine more quickly. Since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid.

20:54 Ukraine Firmly Rejects Temporary Occupation of Its TerritoryUkraine rejects any ideas of accepting a temporary occupation of its territories in pursuit of a peaceful resolution. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the full withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders is "one of the fundamental points of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula." Russia currently occupies about one-fifth of its neighboring country and claims at least five administrative regions in the southeastern part of the country, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014.

20:25 Russia May Soon Recruit Suspected Criminals for Army ServiceThe Russian parliament approved a bill on Tuesday that permits the army to recruit suspected criminals for the conflict in Ukraine. According to the legislation passed by the State Duma, even unconvicted suspects can enlist. If they are awarded or injured in combat, their charges will be dropped. The legislation still needs approval from the upper house and the signature of President Vladimir Putin. In reality, the Russian army has already been recruiting criminals for battle duties. In exchange for frontline service, they are promised release. Notably, the mercenary group Wagner has also recruited fighters in this manner.

19:43 Australia May Supply Ukraine with 59 Retired Abrams M1A1 TanksAccording to media reports, Ukrainian soldiers may soon receive 59 retired Australian Abrams M1A1 tanks manufactured in the U.S. to combat invading Russian forces. The Australian government is reportedly collaborating with the Biden administration to send the tanks to the battlefield. Notably, the Ukrainian community in Australia has advocated for this move after discovering that surplus Australian military equipment was being sold in online auctions to collectors.

18:50 Two Russian Teenagers Arrested for Allegedly Setting Military Helicopter on FireIn Siberia, two Russian teenagers were arrested for allegedly setting a military helicopter on fire. The court in Omsk ordered a two-month detention for the 16-year-olds, who are charged with "terrorism." If found guilty, they face up to 20 years in prison. According to a Telegram channel close to the authorities, the students infiltrated a military base on Saturday and threw a Molotov cocktail at an MI-8 helicopter. They admitted in a published Telegram video that they were recruited for the act on the platform and promised around 18,000 euros. The identity of the recruiter remains unknown.

18:17 Propaganda Figure of Wagner Detained in Chad

The detention of three Russians, including Maxim Shugaley, a EU-sanctioned propagandist for the Wagner mercenary group, and his employee Samer Sueifan, has led to tense relations between Russia and Chad. Shugaley and Sueifan, described by Russia as a sociologist and his translator, were previously held in Libya for alleged election manipulation. According to Russian reports, they were detained at the Chad airport upon arrival on September 19. On September 21, a third Russian and a fourth individual of Belarusian nationality were arrested. Chad's ambassador to Moscow reportedly told RIA Novosti that the men should be handed over to Russian authorities shortly. The charges against them remain unclear.

17:40 Iran's President Peseschkian to Attend Summit in Russia and Meet PutinIran's President Massoud Peseschkian is scheduled to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin during an October visit to Russia. Peseschkian will attend the BRICS summit and hold bilateral meetings with Putin. An imminent "strategic partnership" agreement between Iran and Russia is nearly complete, according to a government spokeswoman from Tehran, without providing further details.

17:07 Strack-Zimmermann Rejects Change in Ukraine PolicyThe chairwoman of the European Parliament's Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), has vehemently opposed a shift in her party's Ukraine policy. In light of recent elections, she emphasized the importance of explaining to citizens that supporting Ukraine serves "our own interests." "If Putin succeeds (...), if we allow this, it will not be the last war," the FDP politician said on the RTL Nachtjournal-Spezial program.

16:44 Biden to UN: "We Will Not Waver in Our Support for Ukraine"U.S. President Joe Biden has urged the UN General Assembly to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion. "We will not waver in our support for Ukraine," Biden emphasized. Putin's war in Ukraine has failed.

16:25 Ukrainian Cars in Germany Need German Registration from OctoberFrom October, vehicles owned by Ukrainian refugees in Germany for more than a year will require registration. The federal government has established the necessary legal framework for this. Until September 30, special provisions apply to Ukrainian vehicles in the federal states. The new procedure is outlined in a question-and-answer guide created by the Federal Ministry of Transport and the federal states over the past few months. Documents such as a personal ID with a Latin name, the Ukrainian registration certificate, and proof of insurance are required. Digital Ukrainian documents are not acceptable, and Ukrainian license plates must be replaced after registration.

15:40 Civilian Casualties in Russian Missile Strikes in Eastern Ukraine's KharkivMultiple Russian missile strikes in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have resulted in civilian casualties. According to Ukraine's Governor Oleh Synyehubov, three people have died, and more than a dozen have been injured. A guided missile struck a high-rise building directly, according to reports. Mayor Ihor Terechov had previously reported missile strikes in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings.

15:15 German Armed Forces Practice Defense Scenario in Hamburg HarborThe German Armed Forces will conduct a large-scale defense exercise in Hamburg Harbor from Thursday to Saturday, titled "Red Storm Alpha." The Landeskommando Hamburg will secure a portion of the harbor using homeland security forces, including the setup of a checkpoint. The aim is to protect critical infrastructure for defense, maintain situational awareness at all levels, and communicate effectively with all participants. Civilian traffic will not be affected by the exercise. Following Russia's violation of international law by attacking Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe within the next five years is possible, according to an announcement. NATO intends to jointly counter this by swiftly deploying allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its geostrategic location, has the role of a hub. Therefore, the organization of military transports by rail, road, or air, the supply of food, beds, or fuel, or the security of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to ensure a credible deterrent effect," the announcement states.

14:30 Zelensky Urges U.S. Investments in Ukraine's Energy InfrastructureUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged U.S. business representatives to invest in Ukraine's energy sector during his visit to the U.S. "The main focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter," Zelensky wrote on social media. The country fears another winter of power outages due to war damage caused by Russia. Zelensky offered incentives. "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the points of our victory plan," he said in a published video. The meeting in New York was attended by representatives of energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as the head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power.

13:55 Military Expert Considers Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk a SuccessMilitary experts are divided on whether the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk region has been a success or failure for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange considers it a success and wrote on X, stating, "While Zelensky is in New York discussing the Ukrainian plan for peace, one should imagine he would have to do that without the Kursk offensive. That alone makes the value and success of the Kursk offensive clear."

13:17 Kyiv: "Triumph Strategy" Includes NATO Membership Proposal

President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Triumph Strategy" for Kyiv includes a proposal for Ukraine to join NATO. The allies of the nation under attack by Russia should extend an invitation for Ukraine to join the western military alliance, disregarding Moscow's threat of escalation, said Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, during an appearance in New York. The strategy includes both military and diplomatic aspects. Russia has justified its war against Ukraine, among other reasons, due to Kyiv's aspiration to join NATO.

12:42 Following Zelenskyj's Peace Statements: Russia Steadfast in War PursuitDespite Kyiv's attempts at negotiation, Moscow remains committed to its war objectives in Ukraine. "Once these objectives are achieved, in one way or another, the special military operation will conclude," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov, referring to the brutal Russian conflict that has been ongoing for 2.5 years. He responded to Zelensky's U.S. trip statements, where the Ukrainian president mentioned that an end to the war could be closer than expected. Zelensky is presenting his so-called triumph strategy in the U.S. to pressure Moscow into negotiations. Russia's objectives include at least controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow also aims to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. In the past, the overthrow of the Kyiv government has also been suggested. Many experts believe that Russia's ultimate goal is control over all of Ukraine.

11:59 Wuhledar's Situation Deteriorates Further - Russia Likely Employing Underhand TacticsThe situation surrounding the city of Wuhledar is critical and worsening, according to Deepstate, a military-linked channel. "The Russians are attempting to encircle the settlement while simultaneously reducing it to rubble with artillery and other means." Deepstate does not report an entry of Russian troops (entry from 09:27). "Enduring until the end means placing the remnants of our military over the cost of Wuhledar, which is unacceptable. We should have thought about the consequences earlier, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not giving up and are persisting despite everything." According to Nexta, a European media outlet, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" tactic by heavily attacking Wuhledar from the air:

11:15 High-Resolution Satellite Images Reveal Extensive Damage in Russian Munitions DepotsUkraine has recently carried out several notable strikes on munitions depots, annihilating large quantities of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other supplies. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar show the extent of the latest strikes in Oktyabrsky and Toropets:

10:46 Devastating Attacks in Saporizhzhia: One Dead, Several Injured, and Significant DamageRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia have left one person dead and six others injured, as per authorities. The area was hit by "massive aerial attacks" within two hours past midnight Monday, the state emergency service reported. "One person died, and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," Saporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram. Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were also set ablaze. According to a city administration employee, 74 apartment blocks and 24 private houses were damaged in various parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew: "Aircraft Carrier Likely Not to Sail Again"The crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being deployed to the front, according to a Forbes report. The ship is notorious for its series of mishaps, explains Munz, a ntv correspondent from Moscow. The deployment of the crew could be another indication of Russia's financial woes.

09:27 Citadel of Resistance: Wuhledar Potentially on the Brink? Russian Troops Said to EnterRussian troops have begun taking the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and bloggers. "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the siege of the city has begun," writes Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian war blogger originating from Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the attack. State Russian media reports that the city, situated in the Donetsk region, is being encircled, and fighting is ongoing to the east of the settlement. Military expert Colonel Reisner tells ntv.de that Russian troops are approaching Wuhledar from various directions like a vice. "Wuhledar is at risk of being encircled. One can assume that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and armored fighting vehicles, will not be able to hold the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Engage in Drone Warfare at NightRussian air defense reportedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to TASS, a Russian state news agency, citing data from the Russian Defense Ministry. Six were intercepted over the regions of Belgorod and Kursk, and one over the region of Bryansk. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reports that Russia attacked with 81 drones and four missiles overnight, with 79 drones shot down or forced to crash. There are currently no reports of casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's Clear Stance on Long-Range Attacks Against Russia Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is encouraging Ukraine's allies to approve the use of Western weapons with extended reach against Russia. "Let's put an end to the debate about red lines," Frederiksen suggests in an interview with Bloomberg. She emphasizes that the most significant red line has already been crossed - the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Frederiksen reiterates that no one from Russia should dictate what is right in NATO, Europe, or Ukraine.

07:38 Potential Russian Soldier Casualties Hidden to Reduce Compensation Costs According to a call reported by Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being buried secretly and reported missing to avoid paying hefty compensations to their families. "They kill them, the fighting continues, it's hot, they start to stink, so we bury them right there, and then they're considered missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Get it?" a man explains to a resident of the Russian region of Belgorod in the reported phone call. The alleged compensation for each deceased soldier ranges from $67,500 to $116,000.

06:59 No Signs of Russian Peace Ambitions

Although Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is promoting his "victory plan" in the USA, there is no indication from Russia that it intends to end the conflict. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russia continues to express disinterest in a peace settlement that does not include Ukraine's complete surrender and the destruction of the Ukrainian state. High-ranking Russian officials have recently expressed reservations about attending the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesperson Peskov reaffirmed that Russia is not prepared to discuss any conditions other than Ukraine's surrender, referring to NATO and the West as enemies. The ISW further suggests that Russia is only using the concept of "peace plans" and "negotiations" to pressure the West into forcing Ukraine to make preemptive concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

06:27 Zelensky: Decisive US Measures Could Speed Up Russian Aggression End

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that decisive actions by the US government could expedite the conclusion of Russian aggression against Ukraine in the coming year. Zelensky expressed this view in a post on his Telegram channel after meeting with a bipartisan US congressional delegation. He is currently in the USA to attend UN General Assembly sessions and present his "victory plan" to the US government.

05:44 Mi-8 Helicopter Arson Attempt in Omsk by Teenagers

Two teenagers attempted to set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian airbase in Omsk using a Molotov cocktail, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were later arrested and reportedly admitted to having been offered $20,000 via Telegram to carry out the attack. The helicopter suffered significant damage, as reported in Russian media. Similar arson attempts have occurred, such as the one on September 11, when two minors set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the Nojabrsk airport in the Tyumen region. There have been numerous instances of sabotage in various regions of Russia, including derailments of trains. In January, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways had been targeted by "unknown enemies of the Putin regime."

04:44 G7 to Discuss Providing Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

G7 foreign ministers will discuss potential deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine during a meeting on Monday, which could reach Russian territory. This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the UN General Assembly. It has also been reported that Russia is receiving new weapons, including Iranian missiles, despite Tehran's denials.

03:50 Zelensky: "Peace may be closer than we think" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses a sense of optimism about an imminent resolution to the conflict with Russia. "I think we are closer to peace than we think," Zelensky shares in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. He emphasizes the importance of continuing support from the US and its partners in Ukraine's efforts to achieve peace.

02:50 Casualties from Russian Attacks on Saporizhzhia Russian forces carried out a series of attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia in the evening, causing one fatality and injuring five, including a 13-year-old girl. At least 23 individuals were hurt in earlier attacks on the city during the day and the night before. Two houses were reportedly destroyed, while the type of weapon used remains unclear. Russian forces also targeted infrastructure in the city, resulting in a fire that was quickly controlled without any injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Facing Strain in Pokrovsk RegionThe Ukrainian forces are continuing to endure pressure in the eastern part of the country, as per their own updates. The General Staff in Kyiv mentions that the situation in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove remains volatile in their evening report. Out of the total 125 Russian attacks along the frontline, more than half of them were deployed in this specific region. The Ukrainian military leadership suggests that the majority of the Russian efforts have been concentrated on Pokrovsk. Although independent observers commend the Ukrainian forces for slowing down the Russian advance towards strategically vital Pokrovsk, the situation remains hazardous for the defenders ahead of Kurakhove, located further south-east. Several units are under the threat of encirclement due to Russian troops' progress near the mining town of Hirnyk. Similarly, Russian troops' bypassing of defensive positions is indicated further south near the town of Vuhledar, which the Russians have attempted to capture through frontal attacks previously.

00:28 US Citizen Sentenced in Russia for Attempted Child KidnappingA US citizen has received a six-year prison sentence in Russia for trying to leave the country with his Russian son without the mother's consent, as reported by the court. A court in Kaliningrad found the man guilty of attempted "kidnapping." He will serve his sentence in a labor camp. According to the verdict, the US citizen attempted to take his four-year-old son out of the country without obtaining the mother's consent in July 2023. He allegedly tried to cross the border into Poland with the boy through a forest but was stopped by border guards. Relations between the US and Russia have been severely strained due to the conflict in Ukraine.

23:14 Deaths Reported After Attack on Russian Village near Ukrainian BorderAn attack on a Russian village close to the Ukrainian border has resulted in three fatalities, local authorities report. The village of Archangelskoe, five kilometers from the border, was struck by Ukrainian forces on Monday, as per the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Telegram. Two adults and one teenager were killed, and two more, including a child, were injured, according to the governor's statement.

22:13 Zelensky Praise Scholz for German Support after New York MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Germany's support following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York. "We deeply appreciate Germany's support," Zelensky tweeted. "Together, we have saved countless lives and certainly have the potential to further enhance security across the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated Germany's position against providing advanced weapons to Ukraine.

21:35 Forbes: Admiral Kuznetsov Crew Sent to War, Carrier in DisrepairRussia's sole aircraft carrier, named "Admiral Kuznetsov," has faced numerous issues since its launch in the 1980s, including limited deployments and several mishaps. As reported by Forbes, soldiers from the 15,000-strong crew of the Admiral Kuznetsov have been deployed to the war in Ukraine, but not on their aircraft carrier. Instead, they are serving as a separate battalion. The aircraft carrier's decline into disrepair is being cited as one of the reasons for Russia's frequent recruitment of new fighters, estimated at 30,000 per month. The Admiral Kuznetsov, currently lying off the coast of Murmansk, may become a permanent fixture there.

