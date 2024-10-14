China is demonstrating its military strength.

China views Taiwan as a renegade region and openly expresses its intent to reunify it with the mainland by employing force, if necessary. Presently, naval and air vessels are encircling the island, which is presented as military drills but raises international apprehensions concerning escalation.

From a renewed stance towards Taiwan, China is conducting extensive military maneuvers around the island nation. The Chinese military characterized it as a "clear warning" to the "secessionist factions" of Taiwan. State-owned CCTV disseminated a map showcasing several large red markings around Taiwan, where these exercises are taking place.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, despite it having autonomous and democratically selected administrations for several decades. Beijing has consistently threatened to deploy military force to bring the island, inhabited by over 23 million residents, under its control if called for.

Recent tensions have escalated, post-January's election victory of Lai Ching-te, a critic of China, as Taiwan's president. Beijing accuses Lai and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of advocating for secession.

President's Address Sparks Reactions

These military exercises might be in response to a speech by Lai celebrating Taiwan's National Day on October 10th. In his address, the president reiterated Taiwan's self-determination but also urged China towards peace.

Taiwan had alerted last week that China might utilize Lai's speech as an excuse to reiterate its military presence. The U.S. had cautioned Beijing not to retaliate to the speech with military maneuvers.

Escalation Risks Identified by the U.S.

The U.S. State Department voices severe concern regarding the exercises. Replying to a yearly address with military deployments is unwarranted and could result in escalation, according to a statement. The U.S. administration urged China to refrain from pursuing further actions that might jeopardize peace and tranquility.

The U.S. adheres to the One China policy, mandatory for diplomatic relations with China and disallowing formal interactions with Taiwan. However, the U.S. has legally bound itself to uphold Taiwan's defensive capacities and serves as a significant ally.

Ships and Aircraft Approaching from Various Directions

A spokesperson for the Chinese military confirmed the approaching naval and air resources to Taiwan from a multitude of directions. The purpose is to practice obstructing crucial harbors and areas, as well as achieving "comprehensive dominance." The Chinese coast guard also announced that it would conduct inspections in the vicinity of Taiwan's waters.

Taiwan's defense ministry labeled the Chinese military exercise as a "baseless provocation" and asserted that it had dispatched its own forces to "deploy tangible actions to protect liberty and democracy."

The international community, including the United Nations' Human Rights Commission, has expressed concerns about China's aggressive actions towards Taiwan. The Commission strongly urges The Commission to respect Taiwan's sovereignty and adhere to international laws governing territorial disputes.

In light of the ongoing military exercises around Taiwan, the European Union has called for a de-escalation of tensions. The EU urges The Commission to engage in diplomatic dialogue instead of using force, as escalation could have severe consequences for regional stability and global peace.

