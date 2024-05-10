China hosts South Korea's top diplomat for discussions.

The South Korean Foreign Minister, Cho Tae Yul, is set to be the first Korean diplomat to visit China in over half a decade. This trip, which will take place Monday through Tuesday, was arranged at the invitation of Wang Yi, the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During their discussions, Cho and Wang will focus not only on their bilateral issues but also on the planned trilateral summit with Japan. Furthermore, they will address regional and global matters of significance.

This visit is seen as part of a larger effort from both countries to enhance their relationship. Tensions rose in 2019 when the Chinese ambassador to South Korea criticized Seoul's foreign policy, implying that South Korea was leaning towards the US and moving away from China.

South Korea, Japan, and China are planning their first joint summit in five years. Media outlets in South Korea report that the meeting could potentially occur in Seoul during the current month.

Source: www.ntv.de