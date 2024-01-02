China has experienced hottest year since temperature records began

China experienced the hottest year since temperature records began in 2023, according to state media reports. The nationwide average temperature in 2023 was 10.7 degrees, a record 10.5 degrees and 0.2 degrees higher than the previous record year of 2021, state television station CCTV reported on Tuesday, citing the National Climate Center in Beijing.

Over the course of the year, 127 weather stations measured record daily maximum temperatures. In the capital Beijing, for example, temperatures exceeded the 35-degree mark for the first time on 27 consecutive days in July.

Last year, record temperatures caused extreme weather conditions such as heatwaves, droughts and floods around the world. Experts blame this on man-made climate change. Greenhouse gases in particular contribute to global warming.

China is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases. The country has recently approved more coal-fired power plants. These are also major emitters of climate-damaging CO2. China has set itself the target of reducing its emissions between 2026 and 2030 and becoming CO2-neutral by 2060.

