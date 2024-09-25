China constructs combat drones for Russia's military use

Russia seems to be collaborating with China on developing long-range drones, as suggested by intelligence sources. This would represent a first for China, as these drones would supposedly be utilized in Ukraine. As reported by Reuters, a Russian defense company called IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Almas-Antej, is said to have developed and tested a Garpija-3 drone with Chinese assistance.

This information was included in a job description submitted by Kupol to the Russian defense ministry this year. Kupol also stated in another document that they could manufacture these drones in larger quantities and use them in "special operations," a term Russia employs for its conflict in Ukraine.

Both Kupol, Almas-Antej, and the Russian defense ministry declined to comment when approached, while China's foreign ministry claimed ignorance of the project. China is known for having stringent regulations on drone exports.

Capabilities of the Garpija-3 Drone

According to the document, the Garpija-3 (G3) can reach distances of up to 2000 kilometers and carry a maximum payload of 50 kilograms of explosives. Two G3 prototypes and several other drones produced in China were delivered to Kupol's office in Russian Ischewsk for further testing, with Chinese experts involved in the process, although their identities remained anonymous, as per Kupol's invoices.

This delivery has been identified as the first piece of evidence proving that complete drones manufactured in China have been supplied to Russia since the conflict commenced. The documents do not reveal the specific location of production or whether mass production has been approved. China has consistently refuted claims of supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine.

China's Previous Contributions

Fabian Hinz, an expert at the London-based "Institute for Strategic Studies," suggested that if confirmed, this could be a significant development. "Thus far, China has primarily provided so-called dual-use goods; components that could potentially be utilized in weapons production. However, this situation is unique because we're discussing complete weapon systems," he explained.

Samuel Bendett of the "Center for a New American Security" in Washington pointed out that China would likely be cautious about aiding Russia's war machinery in order to avoid international sanctions. Further investigation is necessary to confirm whether China is indeed manufacturing military-grade drones for Russia.

The effectiveness of drones in the conflict between the two sides has become increasingly apparent. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his army had received approximately 140,000 drone units in 2023.

The collaboration between Russia and China on the Garpija-3 drone project is significant, as two G3 prototypes and additional drones from China were delivered to Kupol for testing. This marks the first instance of complete drones manufactured in China being supplied to Russia during the conflict in Ukraine.

China's foreign ministry has denied involvement in the project, but the delivery of these drones raises questions about China's potential role in supplying military-grade technology to Russia, which could impact international relations.

Read also: