- China announces export controls on important metal

China adds another metal used in armaments to its list of restricted exports. From September 15, exports of antimony will be subject to controls, China's Ministry of Commerce and Customs announced. The reason given was to enhance national security and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce stressed that the measures were not targeted at any specific country or region, but did not elaborate further.

Antimony is a silver-white metal used in industry, often combined with other substances. It is used in the production of car batteries and solar panels, but can also be used in the construction of nuclear weapons and military equipment such as night vision devices.

China sees threat to security

In the past, the US had added antimony to a list of minerals crucial to economic and national security. The metal is also used in flame retardants. When combined with lead, it can improve the latter's hardness.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce further stated that China wanted to ensure peace and stability in the world and the region. Therefore, the government opposed any country or region using restricted goods that would harm China's sovereignty, security, or development interests. No further details were provided.

China is a major producer of antimony. In ongoing trade disputes with the West, Beijing has already restricted exports of other key raw materials such as graphite and germanium. These rare earths are in demand, for example, in the production of batteries for electric vehicles.

