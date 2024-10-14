China and Russia commit to boosting their military collaboration.

Li Shangfu and Sergei Shoigu, the defense ministers of China and Russia, consensused on boosting their nations' military collaboration during a sit-down in Beijing. Li underlined that China and Russia would not just intensify their "strategic connection" but also persistently enhance their military bond. "With President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin's robust leadership, China-Russia relationships have peaked at an unparalleled level," Li stated.

Inhabitants of Russian news outlets underscored that Putin and Xi's "friendly bond" significantly contributed to strengthening their strategic partnership. Militaristic cooperation between China and Russia is significant for "preserving global and regional peace."

Shoigu touched down in Beijing in the morning, according to Russian communiqués, to hold a series of talks with China's military and political leadership. This impromptu visit occurred one week prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, a Russian city, where Xi and Putin are also slated to appear. Established in 2009, the BRICS association takes its title from the initials of its founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Additional nations have since joined the fold.

Over the past 2.5 years, Moscow and Beijing have fortified their diplomatic, military, and economic interactions in response to the Ukraine conflict. Since then, both nations have participated in numerous joint military exercises, including one in the Sea of Japan last year, which Putin lauded as the largest cooperative maneuver in the past 30 years.

Although China claims an impartial stance in the Ukraine dilemma, Western authorities continually allege that Beijing supplies Russia with economic assistance vital for its offensive operations.

