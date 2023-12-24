Fire department - Chimney fires instead of cozy open fires

The Christmas vacation of Berlin vacation guests on the Baltic island of Usedom took an unpleasant turn shortly before the holidays. Due to a chimney fire, they had to leave the vacation home they had rented late on Saturday evening and move to a hotel, the police announced on Sunday. The fire department was called due to heavy smoke coming from the chimney. Only after the rescue workers removed a wall were they able to extinguish the embers at the chimney connection. The five adults and two children from Berlin were uninjured, but the vacation home was no longer habitable.

In Mewegen (also in the Vorpommern-Greifswald district), the fire department also had to be called out to extinguish a chimney fire. According to the police, a chimney had caught fire in a detached house there shortly before midnight. The 48 firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and prevented the flames from spreading to the house. There were no injuries and the house is still habitable. According to initial findings, the chimney fire was also caused by a fireplace being lit.

According to the police, the fire department operation at Güstrow Castle on Saturday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm. The rescue control center had received a report of heavy smoke, so that four fire brigades were called out at once. On site, however, it turned out that the smoke development "could be traced back to a properly operated chimney", summarized the police.

Press portal with police reports

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de