Children struggle to grasp the idea behind "coming out" in a TikTok video.

In certain situations, some of the most profound dialogues take place in vehicles. This is demonstrated by a TikTok video from Australia, in which a mother explains the word "coming out" to her children and receives bewilderment and outrage in response.

Emmaline Carrol Southwell, a 41-year-old mother of three living in Melbourne, Australia, frequently uses TikTok and has recently gained attention for a video of a conversation that occurred in her car.

As she drives, Southwell engages her eight-year-old son, Levi, and five-year-old daughter, Violet, in a conversation about how not all cultures, religions, or households accept homosexuality. "There's this term 'coming out' (which means) people who need to let their families know: 'I'm gay,'" she explains.

The children are astounded by this information. They express confusion by stating "What?" and "Why?" followed by the question, "But why do they have to say that?" Southwell concurs and raises the concern that even those under their age may need to come out. She adds that some homosexual individuals are rejected by their families.

This provokes a strong reaction from the back seat. "That's mean!" they exclaim, "WHY is this happening?" Southwell attempts to clarify that this might be difficult for the children to comprehend but adds that it is still a reality for many people.

In response to the question of whether anyone in their family had to come out, the group collectively agrees that it is unnecessary because they can love whoever they want. Southwell affirms that any official announcement is unnecessary.

In an interview with the "Today" show, she recounted how this conversation took place on the way to school and was halted because it became so intense. It was sparked by a documentary the mother and her partner had seen about the challenges of coming out. She recalled how the children started asking questions almost non-stop, "I stopped and we ended our conversation because they were really confused." She was pleasantly surprised by the children's passionate reaction, and while she was proud of them, she was also taken aback slightly.

The TikTok video has been viewed millions of times and has garnered thousands of comments. One person disclosed that their own sons had recently heard the phrase "fights like a girl" and queried its meaning. "They are revolutionary. I love them." Others wrote that they had been incredibly impacted. "I was in tears when your son responded with 'So what? It was so healing to hear them understand and immediately reject the homophobia I grew up with." "I'm crying with joy here that 'coming out' needs to be explained," remarked a viewer. "This has made me excited for the world they will help shape." With a touch of nostalgia, one person commented, "I wish I could go back to the 90s with this video to share with some friends what the future will look like."

Southwell said she wasn't shocked by her children's simple acceptance of the subject of sexuality. "We've had a lot of discussions over the years about sexuality and gender identity and conversations that I think are age-appropriate," she said. "I always want my kids to feel secure and able to be themselves and love whomever they want."

Source: www.ntv.de