Children of steakhouse heiress Christina Block kidnapped

On New Year's Eve, two children are abducted from a Danish restaurant. Investigators suspect that the crime is connected to a smouldering custody dispute. The abducted children live with their father without contact to their mother - steakhouse heiress Christina Block.

According to a media report, two children of steakhouse heiress Christina Block have been abducted in Denmark. According to the newspaper "Bild", citing the Danish police, the crime took place early on New Year's morning shortly after midnight in a restaurant in the town of Gravenstein, around 17 kilometers from the German border.

According to the report, Block's ex-husband Stephan H. was watching the New Year's Eve fireworks in the restaurant with their 13-year-old daughter Klara and ten-year-old son Theodor. Several men then allegedly attacked the father and forced the children to get into a rented car with him.

The Danish police then launched a manhunt, which was later joined by the German federal police. "We were involved because of a possible kidnapping," a spokesperson for the federal police told the newspaper. The Schleswig-Holstein state police then took over shortly before three o'clock. The Hamburg police are now also investigating the case. The kidnappers' cars are said to be registered in Germany. There is no trace of the children so far.

Ongoing custody dispute

The Danish police said that the incident may be connected to an ongoing custody dispute. Christina Block is the daughter of Hamburg restaurateur Eugen Block, who founded the Block House steakhouse chain in 1968. For years, the 49-year-old has been fighting with her ex-husband over custody of their children.

In the summer of 2021, Stephan H. kept daughter Klara and son Theodor after a visit to Denmark, according to the newspaper Bild. The 17-year-old daughter Johanna lives with her father voluntarily. Only the 15-year-old daughter Greta is said to still be in Hamburg with Christina Block.

According to the Block family, they no longer have any contact with their children Klara, Theodor and Johanna. She feels estranged, mother Christina told the Bild newspaper shortly before Christmas. Christina Block has been in a relationship with TV presenter and sports journalist Gerhard Delling since 2021. Stephan H. and Christina Block did not want to comment on the kidnapping case to the "Bild" newspaper.

