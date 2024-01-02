Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswomanchildrenjudgmentsmotherrhine-neckar districtchristmasprison sentencecriminalityprocessesdefensedouble murderbaden-württemberggermanyfederal court of justicesquatmannheim

Children killed: Defense appeals

The mother's lawyer from Hockenheim (Rhine-Neckar district) has lodged an appeal in the proceedings surrounding the double murder of her two sons. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Mannheim Regional Court on Tuesday. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) will now review the verdict for...

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
Files lie on the table before a trial in a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Files lie on the table before a trial in a district court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Rhine-Neckar district - Children killed: Defense appeals

The mother's lawyer from Hockenheim(Rhine-Neckar district) has lodged an appeal in the proceedings surrounding the double murder of her two sons. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Mannheim Regional Court on Tuesday. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is now to review the verdict for legal errors.

Shortly before Christmas, the regional court had sentenced the woman to 13 years imprisonment for two counts of malicious murder. According to the criminal court, the 44-year-old had drugged and murdered her seven and nine-year-old children on Holy Saturday. The following day, the German woman wrote to the police in an email that she had done something terrible.

The public prosecutor's office had demanded a prison sentence of 14.5 years, the defense lawyer pleaded for a maximum sentence of twelve years in prison. In addition, the lawyer requested that she be placed in a psychiatric hospital.

According to the presiding judge, the fact that the defendant was considerably less culpable at the time of the crime mitigated the sentence. According to a psychiatric expert, the woman had developed a personality disorder as a result of a brain haemorrhage and her ability to control herself was impaired. However, the disorder had no influence on her capacity for insight. The expert had spoken out against her being placed in a psychiatric ward.

Notification of the trial Follow-up notification Police notification at the time

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Pyrotechnics thrown into apartment on New Year's Eve

Unknown persons are said to have thrown pyrotechnics through an open window into an apartment building in Hamm on New Year's Eve. The residents of the apartment in question became aware of the fire in their bathroom caused by the pyrotechnics due to smoke and heat, as the police reported on...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Horse sinks into mud: rescue attempt fails

Due to the persistent rain, a horse in Halstenbek (Pinneberg district) got into trouble in the mud - and was finally euthanized after futile rescue attempts. The fire department announced on Tuesday evening that it was not possible to save the animal during the complex operation, which lasted...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest