Rhine-Neckar district - Children killed: Defense appeals

The mother's lawyer from Hockenheim(Rhine-Neckar district) has lodged an appeal in the proceedings surrounding the double murder of her two sons. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Mannheim Regional Court on Tuesday. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is now to review the verdict for legal errors.

Shortly before Christmas, the regional court had sentenced the woman to 13 years imprisonment for two counts of malicious murder. According to the criminal court, the 44-year-old had drugged and murdered her seven and nine-year-old children on Holy Saturday. The following day, the German woman wrote to the police in an email that she had done something terrible.

The public prosecutor's office had demanded a prison sentence of 14.5 years, the defense lawyer pleaded for a maximum sentence of twelve years in prison. In addition, the lawyer requested that she be placed in a psychiatric hospital.

According to the presiding judge, the fact that the defendant was considerably less culpable at the time of the crime mitigated the sentence. According to a psychiatric expert, the woman had developed a personality disorder as a result of a brain haemorrhage and her ability to control herself was impaired. However, the disorder had no influence on her capacity for insight. The expert had spoken out against her being placed in a psychiatric ward.

