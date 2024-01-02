Skip to content
Children find pyrotechnics in parking lot: Three injured

Three children were injured by pyrotechnics in Pirna on New Year's Day. According to the police on Tuesday, the three boys, aged 10 and 13, found the pyrotechnics in a parking lot on Rudolf-Renner-Straße in the Copitz district.

1 min read
A man lights a firecracker on New Year's Eve. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains - Children find pyrotechnics in parking lot: Three injured

Three children were injured by pyrotechnics in Pirna on New Year's Day. According to the police on Tuesday, the three boys, aged 10 and 13, found the pyrotechnics in a parking lot on Rudolf-Renner-Straße in the Copitz district. According to initial police findings, the boys had detonated them and were injured in the process. All three were taken to hospital.

According to a police spokesperson, it was not known how seriously the children were injured by the explosion. It is now being clarified which pyrotechnics were involved and why exactly they exploded. The police are investigating the exact circumstances.

