Children fall from tractor and seriously injured

A tractor drives on a green stripe over an unevenness in the ground and is strongly shaken in the process. Two children fall down and are injured. A helicopter is also in use.

Two children were thrown from a tractor in Unterensingen (Circle Esslingen) and severely injured. The children, aged five and nine, were sitting above the rear wheel of the tractor when the accident occurred, as a police spokeswoman said.

The tractor was traveling on a green strip beside an agricultural path. The vehicle hit an uneven surface and suddenly jolted. Preliminary findings suggest that makeshift belts had come loose. The nine-year-old was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The five-year-old was taken to a clinic by ambulance.

The exact cause of the accident is still being investigated. The tractor driver remained uninjured in the Thursday accident. Whether he is a relative of the children was not disclosed by a police spokeswoman. It was initially unclear whether the children were sitting on the tractor in an allowed manner, such as on a designated seat.

The tractor was transporting various fruits and other vegetables at the time of the incident. The children's mother often helped with the harvest of these other vegetables in the family's farm.

