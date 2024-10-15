Children experiencing liver dysfunction following mushroom ingestion at a medical facility in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) clinic.

In the autumn season, many people gather mushrooms for consumption. However, this activity comes with the risk of ingesting toxic mushrooms. Recently, three young individuals and one adult have required urgent medical attention at the University Hospital Essen due to severe health complications, likely caused by consumption of poisonous fungi. The facility announced, "Three children were admitted to the children's clinic overnight with acute liver failure and are now in critical need of an emergency transplant." Additionally, the father of one of these children is also receiving treatment.

This incident involves two separate families. Two of the children are related, confirmed a hospital spokesperson upon request. All three children are not local residents and were transferred to Essen for specialized treatment. The spokesperson did not disclose the exact ages of the children. The University Hospital Essen is one of the few medical centers in Germany that offer liver transplantations, as per their own statements.

"Children in grave danger"

These situations underscore the hazards associated with foraging and consuming mushrooms, as warned by the University Hospital Essen. The facility specifically emphasizes the life-threatening dangers of false morels. According to the director of the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine II at the University Hospital Essen, Lars Pape, the three children are currently in critical condition and are listed for liver transplants, which are likely to be necessary. Pape also reported that the father of one of the children is receiving treatment in Essen.

Acute liver failure is a common symptom of false morel poisoning. Pape stated, "We encounter this problem every few years." He urged anyone with signs of mushroom poisoning to seek immediate medical assistance, emphasizing the importance of prompt care before liver failure sets in.

