Mannheim - Children drugged and suffocated? Trial heading for a conclusion

The trial against a 44-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her two children is drawing to a close. According to a spokesperson, the Mannheim Regional Court will first hear the expert opinion of a psychiatric expert on Friday (9.00 a.m.). This will be followed by the pleas. It is conceivable that the verdict will also be pronounced.

The woman is said to have first drugged and then suffocated her seven and nine-year-old children on Holy Saturday in Hockenheim near Heidelberg. She confessed to a "terrible" crime to the police by email. At the start of the trial on St. Nicholas Day, the German woman had remained silent about the allegations. The children had mostly lived with their father since 2020. They were supposed to spend the Easter vacations with the separated ex-wife.

An important question in the trial is whether the mother was of diminished capacity at the time of the alleged crime. She is said to have a personality disorder as a result of brain damage. According to the court, the defendant had formed the irrational and uncorrectable conviction that her children were in existential danger due to alleged psychological and physical abuse by their father. Because of her illness, the woman is said to have come to the conclusion that the only way out of this situation was to kill her children and herself.

Source: www.stern.de