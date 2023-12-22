Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsprocessesmurdergermanywomanbaden-württembergmannheimsquatchristmasmanheim regional courtmotherchildrencriminality

Children drugged and suffocated? Trial heading for a conclusion

Over the Easter weekend, a mother is said to have killed her two sons - driven by the idea that the father was not good to his children. Now - shortly before Christmas - the verdict could come. Before then, the court is looking into an important question.

 and  Anne Legman
1 min read
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Mannheim - Children drugged and suffocated? Trial heading for a conclusion

The trial against a 44-year-old woman for the alleged murder of her two children is drawing to a close. According to a spokesperson, the Mannheim Regional Court will first hear the expert opinion of a psychiatric expert on Friday (9.00 a.m.). This will be followed by the pleas. It is conceivable that the verdict will also be pronounced.

The woman is said to have first drugged and then suffocated her seven and nine-year-old children on Holy Saturday in Hockenheim near Heidelberg. She confessed to a "terrible" crime to the police by email. At the start of the trial on St. Nicholas Day, the German woman had remained silent about the allegations. The children had mostly lived with their father since 2020. They were supposed to spend the Easter vacations with the separated ex-wife.

An important question in the trial is whether the mother was of diminished capacity at the time of the alleged crime. She is said to have a personality disorder as a result of brain damage. According to the court, the defendant had formed the irrational and uncorrectable conviction that her children were in existential danger due to alleged psychological and physical abuse by their father. Because of her illness, the woman is said to have come to the conclusion that the only way out of this situation was to kill her children and herself.

Notification of the trial Follow-up notification Police notification at the time

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The stalls at the 589th Dresden Striezelmarkt are brightly lit at the opening. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Two million visitors to Striezelmarkt in 2023

According to the city, around two million people will have visited this year's Dresden Striezelmarkt. This means that the number of guests is still below the level before the corona pandemic, as a city hall spokesperson said on Friday when asked. Two days before the end of the 589th edition of...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest