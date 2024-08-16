- Children are engaging in a game titled "taking a vacation." "Dad, you can assume the role of the grandfather, but he won't be joining us."

Check Out This Week's Social Media Highlights!

phrase of the weekend

Every Friday, we curate tweets that caught our attention from the past week. These tweets could be hilarious or tackle significant issues that resonate with us. After all, family life isn't always smooth sailing, and we all encounter situations that aren't so pleasant. However, these experiences are just as important and require our attention. That's why you'll find a mix of humorous and serious tweets here, reflecting the wisdom of Forrest Gump's mom: "Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get."

We appreciate your family stories, they add so much depth to our lives – and often serve as a much-needed break before the final workday before the weekend (unless you're on duty then...). At the request of a follower, we've created a special page where you can find archived tweet collections.

Thank you for letting us know that our Tweets of the Week mark the beginning of your weekend! 🥰

If you have a personal story or experience that needs more than a 140-character tweet, please share it with us at [email protected]. If we believe the topic has potential – it could be entertaining, uplifting, or thought-provoking – we'll respond. Sometimes, profound ideas start with a simple observation and gain traction as more people recognize a shared issue or challenge. We can't wait to hear from you!

Check Out the Video: There are countless individuals on social media platforms sharing their family's daily lives. Often, children are the main focus. But should young children's images be shared publicly online? Stern interviewed influencers Mirella and Alicia Joe to discuss the pros and cons of children's online presence.

The mix of humorous and serious tweets in our weekly highlights reflect the varied challenges and joys of family life. Sharing your family stories with us adds richness to our understanding of different family experiences.

Read also: