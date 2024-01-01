Assaults - Children abducted in Denmark: Father attacked during fireworks display

Two children aged 10 and 13 have been abducted near the German border in Denmark. The abduction occurred on New Year's Eve, the police announced on Monday. Investigators are looking for clues.

According to the Danish investigators, the 49-year-old father was attacked near a restaurant shortly after midnight while watching the New Year's Eve fireworks with his two children in the town of Gråsten. The two children were forced to get into a car. The perpetrators then fled in two cars with German license plates. They are being investigated for assault and deprivation of liberty. The newspaper "Bild" first reported on this.

The Danish officials are reportedly in contact with the German police. The case is possibly connected to an ongoing custody dispute. Part of the investigation is also whether there is a connection between the incident and the custody issue, the statement continued. The police did not name any names. The main focus is on finding the two children and ensuring their safety.

Statement from the Danish police

