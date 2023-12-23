Odenwald district - Child injured in accident, driver attacked

A nine-year-old child has been hit and injured by a car in Breuberg(Odenwald district). The driver of the car was then attacked, as the police reported on Saturday morning. The child was walking with his family at around 11 p.m. on Friday evening when he jumped onto the road behind a car parked on the street and was hit by the car of a 22-year-old man. The injured child was reportedly taken to hospital. After the accident, the driver was attacked by the group of people and by a passer-by. The perpetrators now face charges of assault.

Police statement

Source: www.stern.de