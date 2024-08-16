- Child falls from seventh floor <unk> life-threatening injury

A four-year-old boy fell from the seventh floor of an apartment building in Heidelberg and was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital, a police spokesman said. The exact circumstances of the incident in the Heidelberg district of Emmertsgrund were still unclear on Friday afternoon. The operation was still ongoing. Police are investigating.

The hospital immediately put the boy in critical care due to the severe nature of his injuries, declaring an emergency situation. The neighbors, upon hearing the commotion, called the emergency services immediately.

