Child abuse: Police seize thousands of data carriers

Police officers from the "BAO Fokus" specifically investigate cases of child abuse. In 2023, the officers secure evidence in many operations. More than 30 suspects are taken into custody.

Crime - Child abuse: Police seize thousands of data carriers

In the fight against the sexual abuse of children, the Hessian police unit "BAO Fokus" carried out more than 2,000 searches in 2023. Investigators seized around 24,830 data carriers such as PCs and notebooks, games consoles, CDs and DVDs as well as smartphones, according to the Ministry of the Interior in Wiesbaden. Almost 970 men and women were registered for identification purposes in the course of these investigations, and the police executed arrest warrants for 34 suspects.

The "BAO Fokus" began its work in October 2020 to bundle and intensify the police 's fight against child abuse in Hesse. The name stands for "Special Organizational Structure, Cross-Case Organizational Structure against Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse of Children".

The police unit is coordinated by the State Office of Criminal Investigation and is represented by officers in all police headquarters. The organization unites a total of over 300 employees, including around 220 investigators.

According to the ministry, the main reason for the hotline is that relevant images and videos of children, young people and adolescents are increasingly being disseminated via social networks and messenger services - usually without any knowledge.

