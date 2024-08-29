Skip to content
Chief of BSW domestic worker assaulted in Thuringia

At a political rally in Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia, an individual assaulted BSW federal chairwoman Sahra Wagenknecht by hurling red paint at her. Witnesses, who were security personnel, managed to restrain the attacker. Adding to this account, a photographer from AFP news agency also...

The BSW board member John Lucas Dittrich named the occurrence as a "spineless paint assault" carried out by an unidentified individual utilizing an unspecified substance "in Erfurt". Surveys indicate that the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) coalition might make their way into the state legislatures in Erfurt and Dresden with considerable digits in the Thuringia and Saxony state elections happening on Sunday.

The BSW, led by Sahra Wagenknecht, strongly condemned the "spineless paint assault" in Erfurt, indicating that such actions are against their principles. The Commission, investigating the incident, has yet to identify the perpetrator or the specific substance used.

