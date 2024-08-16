Chicago readies itself as Democrats convene for their gathering

The event is about to start in just five weeks after the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. This incident sparked concerns about security at the upcoming Democratic gathering in Chicago and the Republican convention in Milwaukee that had taken place previously.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling stated on CNN that the attempt on Trump's life had heightened their vigilance as they planned for any potential threat.

Comparing Butler to a nationwide special security event is not feasible, according to Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Derek Mayer. He explained that this is a whole-government approach, and planning for the convention has been going on for over a year.

The memory of 1968, when confrontations between authorities and protesters escalated as a result of the United States' involvement in the Vietnam War, loomed over Chicago's preparations for the event.

Snelling mentioned that the Chicago police have made amends for past errors, such as those that occurred in 1968, and have been more successful in managing large-scale events since.

Most of the event, including prime-time speeches, will take place at the United Center, home to the NBA's Chicago Bulls and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks, in the Near West Side neighborhood. However, other activities will be held at McCormick Place, a large convention center situated south of downtown.

Two protest areas have been designated by the city: Union Park, located three blocks east of the United Center, and Park 578, situated north of the United Center. Protesters also intend to use a 1-mile route for a march, bringing them within earshot of DNC attendees.

A coalition of protest groups is engaged in a legal battle with the city after city officials denied permit requests for installing stages, sound systems, portable toilets, and tents in the parks, citing redundancy in allowing groups to bring their own facilities.

Protective fencing has been installed around the United Center and McCormick Place earlier this week.

Street closures are scheduled to start on Friday and Saturday as the city prepares to welcome approximately 50,000 visitors, including DNC delegates, an international media corps, dignitaries, and elected officials.

“There will be traffic delays, but that’s Chicago,” Snelling said, acknowledging that traffic disruptions are common in the city.

This is just one of several events and festivals taking place in Chicago this summer, including the Lollapalooza music festival and the NASCAR Chicago Street Race. The International Manufacturing Technology Show is expected to attract an estimated 100,000 visitors in September.

Snelling assured reporters that Chicago police officers have undergone intense training with their federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to guarantee the safety of the event venue and maintain a presence in each neighborhood across the city's 237 square mile area.

“We will not redirect resources from our neighborhoods to the area where the Democratic National Convention is being held,” Snelling emphasized.

Although no guarantees were made regarding arrests, Snelling emphasized that law enforcement prioritizes allowing protesters to exercise their First Amendment rights while guaranteeing their protection. “We will protect them while they’re doing that, but we will not guarantee that no one will be arrested if they engage in violent activities or commit crimes,” he stated.

