Chicago baseball player showers currency from the bleachers in the left field section for spectators.

Left-field spectators at the Cubs game on Sunday were handsomely rewarded for their fervent loyalty, as outfielder Ian Happ tossed them a baseball encased in one-hundred dollar bills.

Over the course of eight years, Ian Happ has been a crucial part of the Chicago Cubs. He achieved All-Star status in the year 2022.

Despite a lackluster season once again, as the Cubs concluded with a 83-79 record and failed to make the playoffs for the fifth year straight, Chicago held the sixth-highest average crowd turnout in Major League Baseball, boasting 35,949 spectators per game.

In an act of gratitude towards the Cubs' loyal fanbase, Ian Happ, their left fielder, threw a ball filled with hundred-dollar bills into the stands during Sunday's match. This acted as the team's concluding contest for the season, where the Cincinnati Reds secured a 3-0 shutout victory over Chicago.

The inflated ball carried a note from Happ, expressing gratitude for the supporters: "Thanks for sticking with us throughout the season! I'll treat the left field team to some drinks on me!"

The incident caught attention on the Bleacher Bums Instagram page, a fan page dedicated to the left-field bleachers at Wrigley Field, praising Happ for his generosity: "Ian Happ just tossed us this ball with some cash to grab our section a round on the last game of the year! What a guy! Cheers Ian!"

Happ's bond with the fans dates back to 2017, during his tenure with the Cubs. Previously, he handed over a money-covered ball to Cubs superfan "", in an expression of admiration and camaraderie.

During Sunday's duel against the Reds, Happ ended up making no hits and drawing a single walk. Notably, sturdy performances from Caleb Kilian and Hunter Greene on the pitch forced the game to an extended stage, as the score stayed tied at 0-0.

Eventually, in the 10th inning, 's two-run triple managed to put the Reds in the lead, and Tyler Stephenson added another run by driving in De La Cruz, securing a 3-0 triumph for Cincinnati.

De La Cruz also managed to pinch two bases during the contest, ending the regular season with a league-best 67.

Echoing the sentiment, Cubs manager Craig Counsell stated, "Seasons are important, and they aren't something to be taken lightly." He continued, "We're grateful for the chance to represent the team and wear the uniform. So, when objectives aren't met, it leaves a sour taste in our mouths." (Source: MLB.com)

Despite the Cubs' disappointing season, the love for the sport remained strong among its fans, with many still attending games.

Posting about Happ's generous act, the Bleacher Bums Instagram page highlighted the importance of fan support in the world of baseball sports.

