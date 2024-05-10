Chevy Malibu, the final sedan from the brand, is set to cease production.

The Malibu's production comes to an end in November, as the factory responsible for its assembly, the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, will be restructured to manufacture a new generation of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Soon, Chevrolet's mainstream brand will only offer trucks, SUVs, and the Corvette, a two-seater sports car, in the U.S. market.

Ford, Chevrolet's main rival, made a similar decision years ago when it discontinued the Taurus and Fusion sedans, leaving the iconic Mustang as its only sedan option. Chevrolet also ceased manufacturing its Mustang rival, the Camaro, last year.

Traditional vehicles, which are not SUVs, trucks, or vans, account for less than 20% of U.S. auto sales, as per Cox Automotive statistics. The previous version of the Malibu, first introduced in 2016, is now significantly older than its competitors, such as the quite popular Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. The new Camry, now available as a hybrid model only, recently went into production. Despite these circumstances, GM managed to sell more than 130,000 Malibus last year, a 13% increase from the year prior.

The Malibu was initially launched back in the 1960s as a more luxurious version of the Chevrolet Chevelle, known as the Chevelle Malibu. By the 1970s, it transformed into a distinct model. The production of the Malibu model line came to a halt in 1983 but was revived again in 1997, and has been ongoing since then.

