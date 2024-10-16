Chess competitor Kirill Shevchenko faces exclusion following accusations of utilizing a mobile device during his games.

Kirill Shevchenko, currently positioned 69th in the global chess rankings, was participating in the Spanish Team Championship situated in the Spanish territory of Melilla when the alleged incident of cheating transpired.

Following this, his draws in the inaugural two rounds of the competition for the Silla – Integrant Collectius team were transformed into losses.

In a declaration, the Spanish Chess Federation (FEDA) pinpointed the reason for Shevchenko’s dismissal as “utilization of mobile devices during his matches’ play.”

The federation continued: “FEDA is steadfast in its opposition to cheating in chess, taking the strongest possible action in any instance detected. We deeply regret that such occurrences have taken place ... We also wish to assert that, in any event, this specific conduct bears no resemblance to the unblemished performance of his Club and the remaining team members.”

In a Facebook post, Silla - Integrant Col·lectius expressed its strongest and most direct rejection of any use of illegal or unethical strategies designed to gain an advantage, stating that it had severed ties with Shevchenko.

As reported by Chess.com, Shevchenko raised concerns when he started spending extended periods of time away from the board during the opening rounds of the tournament. According to a statement by Chief Arbiter Óscar Bruno de Prado Rodríguez, a mobile device was subsequently discovered in a restroom cubicle, alongside a note in a script akin to the 22-year-old’s handwriting, as reported by Chess.com.

However, on Tuesday, the Romanian Chess Federation issued a statement expressing its anticipation for “sound evidence” before rendering a decision on the allegations, even while stating that it possesses “no tolerance for infringements of fair-play rules.”

The statement continued: “We await the particulars of the case and will meticulously analyze the accompanying evidence. At present, we only have media reports and alleged witnesses, but no official communication.”

“Until then, we stand by our chess player, who denies the accusations levied against him. We will support him as we support all our chess players, within the parameters of the existing regulations. If additional information emerges, we will determine our next move within the Federation.”

The Romanian Chess Federation redirected CNN to its statement upon request for comment. Chess.com also reported that Shevchenko denied accusations of misconduct when questioned during the competition.

FEDA appreciated Silla - Integrant Col·lectius for its assistance in the investigation “at all times,” adding: “We also value the diligent work of the refereeing team and the Appeals Committee of the Championship.”

Shevchenko previously represented Ukraine before deciding to switch loyalties to Romania. He earned his grandmaster title in 2017 and reached a career-high ranking of No.39 in the world the previous year.

CNN reached out to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) for comment on the incident.

