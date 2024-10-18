Cheryl Cole expresses respect for Liam Payne, denounces distressing rumors concerning his alleged demise.

In the periods spanning from 2016 to 2018, Cheryl Cole, an ex-judge on the UK's "The X Factor" and a music artist, shared a relationship with Liam Payne. Their union led to the birth of their son, named Bear, in 2017.

Cole started a heartfelt post with an image of Liam and their young son, expressing her sorrow and the inexpressible pain she felt during this course. "As we grapple with this devastating loss, I would like to address everyone with sensitivity and compassion. We have lost more than just a pop sensation and celebrity. Liam was a loving son, a devoted brother, an adoring uncle, a cherished friend, and an incredible father to our 7-year-old son, Bear. The boy who is now left to face the harsh reality of a life without his father," Cole wrote.

Cole and Payne demonstrated a collaborative approach towards co-parenting. In a 2023 YouTube video, Payne voiced his affection towards Cole and their son, Bear. "He's amazing. He's growing up at an alarming pace. He's far smarter than I ever thought I'd be. He's absolutely fascinating," Payne declared.

Cole expressed concerns regarding the impact media reports of Payne's demise may have on their son in the future. "The aspect that has left a heavy troubling on my heart is the one-day possibility of Bear coming across the revolting news reports and media exploitation surrounding his father's passing. It rips at my heart even further knowing that as a mother, I am unable to shield him from that grim future," Cole wrote.

Payne tragically passed away on a Wednesday, having fallen from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel situated in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

The investigation regarding Payne's fall remains ongoing as of Friday, with local authorities meticulously piecing together the details of the incident.

Cole concluded her post with an appealing request to the public. "Prior to commenting or producing any content, consider whether you would want your children or loved ones to read or watch it," Cole encouraged. "Please, let Liam have some respite and peace in his final moments, leaving behind a shattered legacy but a faint glimmer of dignity."

Cole often sought entertainment options that allowed her to keep connected with Payne's memory, such as watching their old concert experiences or music videos together with Bear. Inspired by Payne's passion for music, Cole decided to encourage Bear to learn an instrument as a way to honor his father's legacy.

