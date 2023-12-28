Drug problem - Cher applies for guardianship of son Elijah Blue Allman: "It's my job"

According to the US magazine "People", singer Cher has applied for guardianship of her son Elijah Blue Allman. According to court documents filed with a court in Los Angeles, Cher wants to take over sole guardianship of her son's estate. He is "currently unable to manage his own finances due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues".

A guardian is urgently needed "to protect Elijah's property", the documents continue, according to People. His still-wife Marieangela King is not suitable as guardian, as their "tumultuous relationship is characterized by drug addiction and mental health crises". Due to his current mental and physical problems, Cher had not been able to talk to her son about his preferences regarding the appointment of a temporary guardian. The 77-year-old has also tried tirelessly to get her son treatment and "get him the help he needs". The singer loves her son more than anything and "has always acted in his best interests".

Cher has not yet commented on the application. A hearing for a preliminary decision is scheduled for January 5, 2024, with a permanent order to follow on March 6, 2024.

Cher: "You do everything for your children"

Last October, Cher had spoken out about the rumors that she had allegedly hired men to kidnap her adult son the year before. "That rumor is not true," the singer and actress said in a new interview with "People" magazine. Cher declined to comment further on the allegations. However, she explained that the private family matter was related to her son's addiction problems.

She has the same problems as millions of other people in the USA, Cher said. "I am a mother. It's my job in one way or another to try to help my children. You do everything for your kids. Whenever you can help them, you just do it, because that's what being a mom is all about."

According to US media reports, Allman's wife made the allegations against Cher in court documents last year. The couple were reportedly trying to save their marriage when Allman was allegedly taken away by several men.

Elijah Blue Allman comes from Cher's marriage to the late musician Gregg Allman. The two got married in 1975 and divorced in 1979. In addition to the 47-year-old, Cher has another child: Chaz Bono, from her marriage to Sonny Bono. The couple were married from 1964 to 1975.

