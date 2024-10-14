Chepngetich's outstanding world record-setting feat: Potentially signaling the demise of athletics?

Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepngetich has astonished the world with her incredible marathon time of 2:09:56, leading to heated discussions and speculations. Irish runner Stephen Kerr even declared, "Today, we can undeniably conclude that athletics as a sport is nonexistent."

Is this an achievement beyond reality? A sports achievement akin to a lunar landing? The downfall of athletics? Ruth Chepngetich's recent marathon world record has left the running community in disbelief and raising serious questions. As Carrie Tollefson, a 2004 Olympic participant, stated post-race, "It's as if watching someone land on the moon." Following her triumphant victory in Chicago, Chepngetich broke the 2:10 barrier and became the first woman to achieve this feat, clocking in at an astonishing 2:09:56.

For Stephen Kerr, this signalled the day that "we can finally accept that athletics as a sport is no longer," he opined on X. "I wonder what adjustments she made to her training to deliver such an extraordinary performance boost."

Indeed, her improvements are truly remarkable. In her pursuit of history, Chepngetich also improved her personal bests in the 5000m and 10,000m, and ran the fifth-fastest half marathon ever. She shaved off four minutes and 22 seconds from her previous best, slashing the world record by almost two minutes.

"This is superhuman," Kerr speculated, dismissing explanations of new advanced footwear, advanced training methods, male pacemakers, or the swift Chicago course. "This outcome leaves no room for ambiguity. They're turning the sport and clean athletes into the butt of jokes."

Kenya's reputation has taken a hit recently because of multiple doping cases. Over the past three years, 78 athletes have been penalized, and the newly-established National Anti-Doping Agency (ADAK) has faced significant budget cuts. When asked to comment on the skeptics, Chepngetich simply said, "I don't know. People just need something to talk about." Running magazine "Let's Run" declared that Chepngetich's 2:09:56 was "so fast that it's challenging to comprehend."

The extraordinary performance of Ruth Chepngetich in athletics has led some to question the legitimacy of her achievements, with Irish runner Stephen Kerr stating, "Today, we can finally accept that athletics as a sport is no longer the same." Despite criticism and speculations, Chepngetich continued to excel in other events, setting new personal bests in the 5000m, 10,000m, and running the fifth-fastest half marathon ever.

Read also: