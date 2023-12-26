Skip to content
Chemnitz and Bayern on course in the Bundesliga

Chemnitz remains at the top, Bayern are victorious as the runners-up: The favorites are successful on the Christmas matchday of the Basketball Bundesliga.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Kevin Yebo contributed 20 points to Niners Chemnitz' victory against Crailsheim. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Niners Chemnitz are still unstoppable in the German Basketball League. The league leaders won clearly by 95:67 (48:40) against Hakro Merlins Crailsheim and thus confidently maintained their top spot.

Kevin Yebo (20 points, eight rebounds) and Jeff Garrett (16 points, 11 rebounds) were the best performers for Rodrigo Pastore's in-form team on Boxing Day.

Champions Ratiopharm Ulm, former series champions Alba Berlin and top favorites FC Bayern have so far been overshadowed by the strong Chemnitz side, who have not lost since the season opener in Ulm.

Munich mastered their compulsory task at the Tigers Tübingen. The 96:74 (46:32) victory was clear and the game was already decided by half-time. Sylvain Francisco (20 points) was the visitors' best scorer. It was the fourth league win in a row for the team of Head Coach Pablo Laso, which had suffered a number of weaknesses at the start of the season.

