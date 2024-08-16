- Chemical reaction in container - 13 people injured

Due to a chemical reaction in a container filled with construction debris in Kaisersbach (Rems-Murr district), 13 people were injured. According to police reports, the container started smoking on Thursday evening. It is believed that the homeowner had also disposed of an old metal can containing calcium phosphide, which was previously used as a pest control agent.

The construction debris, according to police, had been soaked by floodwater. The substance reacted with this moisture, causing smoke. Both the resident and the firefighters initially thought it was a fire. However, attempts to extinguish it with water only intensified the chemical reaction and smoke production.

The resident and twelve firefighters were taken to hospitals with respiratory irritation. A hazardous materials team from the fire department was able to neutralize and render the gas safe. A nearby county road had to remain closed until the early morning hours.

