British royal family - Chef finds her Christmas dinner "boring"

They have chefs and servants and could have the most exquisite dishes prepared for them. But the Royal Family seems to love Christmas traditionally and, like many other Britons, they eat the same thing for Christmas every year. A former chef at court even described the Christmas dinner of King Charles III (75), Prince William (41) and co. as "boring".

The royals love turkey with vegetable side dishes

While many people in Germany opt for sausages with potato salad or the more elaborate roast goose, turkeys are often served at Christmas in the UK. This is also the case for the country's most famous family, who spend Christmas in Sandringham. Darren McGrady (61) has now revealed this in "OK! magazine".

He was the personal chef to high-ranking royals for 15 years, catering for Princess Diana (1961-1997) and her sons William and Harry (39) from 1993 to 1997. He revealed that the feast of love is not particularly exciting in culinary terms: "It was the same food every year. They're actually boring at celebrations. There was no ham or anything, just traditional turkeys."

He continued: "We cooked three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the Royal Dining Room, one for the children and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas dinner." The royals loved the traditional turkey with various side dishes such as mashed potatoes, roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots and roasted parsnips. Cranberry sauce and a chestnut or sage and onion stuffing were also in demand.

According to McGrady, the royal heads treat themselves to a dessert after this "boring" main course. This consists of a Christmas pudding doused with brandy, which is brought into the dining room hot and "flaming". The Queen also opted for tried and tested drinks: a classic gin and Dubonnet cocktail and a glass of Gewürztraminer.

Charles' Christmas speech will also be watched

The main Christmas Day in the UK is December 25. At 11 a.m. local time, the royal family traditionally attends the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, after which the members gather for lunch, which must be finished by 3 p.m. local time.

Because then BBC One is switched on - and the royals, like many other Britons, watch King Charles' Christmas speech. It is his second Christmas speech as King after last year's premiere. The ten-minute message, which usually looks back on the most important events of the year, is recorded in advance.

Source: www.stern.de