"Checker Tobi" creator Johannes Honsell died

With reports for children, "Checker Tobi" becomes a successful format for public broadcasters. Johannes Honsell, director and co-inventor, is behind the show. He dies of cancer at the age of just 45.

The co-inventor of the children's knowledge format "Checker Tobi" (Kika, Das Erste), Johannes Honsell, has died. The journalist and director died in Munich on December 27 at the age of just 45 as a result of cancer, as relatives confirmed to the "Standard" and "Spiegel". He leaves behind a wife and a son.

Most recently, Honsell was also responsible for writing and directing the documentary adventure film "Checker Tobi und die Reise zu den fliegenden Flüssen", which was released in October. The first feature film by the director, who has also made documentaries for adults, stars presenter Tobias Krell and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, among others.

Everything in "Checker Tobi und die Reise zu den fliegenden Flüssen" revolves around a treasure chest to which Tobi's childhood friend Marina (Marina M. Blanke) holds the key. Tobi sets off on a search and a journey from Vietnam to the Amazon rainforest. According to "Spiegel", it is currently the most successful German-language children's film.

Honsell was born in Rosenheim in 1978 and grew up in Salzburg. In addition to studying history and politics, he also attended the German School of Journalism in Munich. He was editor-in-chief of "Checker Tobi" and "Checker Can" and also directed many episodes. Among other things, the program "Checker Tobi - Der Leben- und Sterben-Check", which he also wrote and directed, was nominated for the Grimme Award in 2017.

Source: www.ntv.de