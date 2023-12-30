Television - "Checker Tobi" co-inventor Johannes Honsell is dead

Johannes Honsell, director and co-inventor of the successful children's show "Checker Tobi", has died at the age of 45. He succumbed to cancer on the Wednesday after Christmas, Bayerischer Rundfunk reported on Saturday, citing his family. Birgitta Kaßeckert, head of the BR children's editorial department, wrote in an obituary: "We are shocked by the unexpected death of Johannes Honsell. BR owes him a great deal."

As an author, director and producer at the production company Megaherz in Unterföhring, Honsell helped to create and develop the award-winning children's knowledge format"Checker:in". His feature film "Checker Tobi and the Journey to the Flying Rivers" was a huge success in the fall. He set new standards with this global, touching adventure story. "Our thoughts are with his wife and son," wrote Kaßeckert. "We have lost a great filmmaker and mourn the loss of a very special person."

Honsell was born in Rosenheim in 1978, grew up in Salzburg, studied history and wrote as a journalist for the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" and "Der Spiegel", among others, which paid tribute to him in an obituary. The production company Megaherz, for which he co-developed "Checker Tobi" and brought presenters Tobias Krell and Marina Blanke on board, wrote in an obituary published on Saturday: "We will sorely miss his extraordinary creativity, his wit, his perseverance and his passion."

Source: www.stern.de