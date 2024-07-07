Film Festival - Chatty stars and political prizes at the Munich Film Festival

Ten days filled with cinema, receptions, conversations, and parties - and once again, the Munich Film Festival has come to an end. A relief for the organizers - and a source of joy. The festival attracted approximately 71,000 visitors this year, around 13,000 more than in 2023 and slightly more than in 2019, when about 70,000 tickets were sold. A confirmation for festival director Christoph Groener and artistic director Julia Weigl. "Cinema has the power to bring people together – we thank you for your curiosity, your excitement, and your enthusiasm for cinema and television in all its facets," they commented on the numbers.

Stars in High Spirits

Indeed, the festival was relaxed and pleasant, an atmosphere that also affected the prominent guests. Hollywood star Jessica Lange, for example, chatted on stage at the fully packed German Theater about her childhood. "I invented stories, characters, and scenes that I then played myself," she revealed after receiving the CineMerit Award. Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, who presented her new film "The Photographer," enjoyed the moment as she accepted her CineMerit Award. Since her arrival at the festival, she had felt very celebrated. Her thought: "Wow, I'm a film star!" Big laughter and applause in the sold-out theater.

Moments like these make the festival special for the guests. After all, whoever manages to secure a ticket can experience stars up close and even ask them a question with a bit of luck. The film conversation with the director or actor after a screening or as a separate event is a fixed part of the program. Good conversations instead of glamour was already the motto of the festival 20 years ago. The new management continues this tradition.

Political Accents in the Competition

Serious themes were not spared in the joy. Politically, the winners of the competition, honored on Saturday, stood out. The drama "To a Land Unknown" about two Palestinian cousins on their way to Germany was named Best Co-production. Mahdi Fleifel's film takes the audience into a world where the characters had to do the wrong thing in desperation to keep their dream of a safe life in Europe alive. The jury justified the award of the CineCoPro Award worth 100,000 Euro by saying, "In a time when freedom of speech and opinion is seriously threatened, it is essential that art engages with the complex realities of modern life."

The Best International Film was the Slovakian-Hungarian production "An Explanation for Everything," in which a young man fails at his graduation exam due to his political beliefs. "In a time when freedom of speech and opinion is seriously threatened, it is essential that art engages with the complex realities of modern life," the jury stated, awarding the CineMasters Award worth 50,000 Euro to Gábor Reisz.

The Audience Award among German productions went to the German-Slovak production "Leader and Seducer" by Joachim A. Lang with Robert Stadlober, Fritz Karl, Franziska Weisz, which comes to the cinema on Thursday (11. July). The focus is on the power structure of Joseph Goebbels, once Propaganda Minister of the Nazis. The international Audience Award went to "Samia" by Yasemin Samdereli. The film is about a Somali sprinter who dreams of the Olympics.

