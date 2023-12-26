Skip to content
Chase through Berlin: suspect arrested

After a chase through Berlin, the police arrested a suspected car thief on the night of Boxing Day who was already wanted on a warrant. The police were initially called to a parking garage in Potsdamer Straße in Schöneberg at around 2.30 am. There, a couple had discovered that their car had...

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police operation - Chase through Berlin: suspect arrested

After a chase through Berlin, the police arrested a suspected car thief on the night of Boxing Day who was already wanted on a warrant. The police were initially called to a parking garage in Potsdamer Straße in Schöneberg at around 2.30 am. There, a couple had discovered that their car had disappeared, as the Berlin police announced on Tuesday. The owner was able to locate the car in Auguste-Viktoria-Straße and the emergency services took up the pursuit.

The 20-year-old suspect tried to flee with the stolen car and collided with the police vehicle in Schwarzbacher Straße in Halensee. There, the police arrested the 20-year-old and his 16-year-old passenger. According to the police, the duo put up resistance. One officer was injured, but was able to continue his duties after receiving outpatient treatment.

During the search of the 20-year-old suspect, the police found narcotics and a stabbing weapon. The 20-year-old was wanted on an arrest warrant for an arson offense. The 16-year-old passenger was released from police custody at the end of the police operation.

Source: www.stern.de

