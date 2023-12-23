Charly Sheen is attacked in his own home

Charlie Sheen is in trouble with his neighbor - and not for the first time. Now the 47-year-old is said to have attacked the series star in his own home. According to a media report, she tried to strangle him.

Actor Charlie Sheen, known for his role in the US sitcom "Two and a Half Men", has been physically assaulted in his home in the posh town of Malibu in the US state of California. According to the police, a suspicious woman has been arrested. According to the celebrity website TMZ, it was a neighbor of the star.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said that officers were called to the series star's home at midday because an assault had occurred there. After contacting the people involved, officers had identified Sheen "as the victim of an assault". The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, use of force and residential burglary, it said.

According to TMZ, the attacker is a neighbor of the star. According to the report, the 47-year-old forced her way into Sheen's home and attacked him when he opened the door. "She allegedly ripped Charlie's shirt and tried to strangle him," the report said. She then went back into her house. According to the report, the 58-year-old was examined by paramedics but was not taken to hospital. According to TMZ, there have been previous altercations between the two neighbors. In previous incidents, a sticky liquid is said to have been sprayed on Sheen's car, and the day before the attack she had dumped garbage outside Sheen's front door.

Sheen became famous for his leading role in the award-winning anti-war film "Platoon" and his role in "Wall Street" alongside his father Martin Sheen. The once highest-paid series actor in the world made headlines for years due to his alcohol and drug excesses. In 2015, he made his HIV infection public. He recently spoke in his podcast about frequent mood swings and increasing forgetfulness, which sometimes felt like "dementia in the early stages".

Source: www.ntv.de