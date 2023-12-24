Charles opts for a special Christmas tree

King Charles III traditionally gives a Christmas speech on December 25. This year, the monarch will address the people from Buckingham Palace, posing next to a special Christmas tree. This could also have something to do with his speech.

On the evening of Christmas Day, King Charles III will once again give his traditional speech to mark the festive season. The palace has now given a first glimpse of the recorded Christmas speech on Instagram. "The King during the filming of this year's Christmas broadcast in the Center Room at Buckingham Palace," the statement reads. In the picture provided, the monarch can be seen in a dark blue suit with a gray tie and white shirt next to a Christmas tree.

"The Center Room opens onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace and overlooks the Victoria Memorial and the Mall, where crowds gathered to celebrate the coronation in May," the post continues. The speech will be broadcast on the Royal Channel on YouTube on Christmas Day.

Sustainable tree decorations

As the BBC reports, a Christmas tree in a pot will be used as a backdrop for the annual speech for the first time. This is to be replanted after Christmas and reused the following year. Sustainable Christmas tree decorations made from materials such as paper, wood and glass as well as pine cones and dried oranges were also attached to the branches. According to the Daily Mail, the Christmas tree could indicate that Charles is making environmental protection, which is very close to his heart, a theme in his speech.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, with regard to the Christmas speech last year. She appeared in her first televised Christmas message in 1957. The tradition of the royal Christmas address began in 1932 with a broadcast by King George V. Charles recorded his first festive speech at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The Queen and her husband Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, are buried there.

Christmas with the royals

Selected members of the Royal Family traditionally spend the Christmas holidays at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. This remains the case for the first Christmas after the coronation of King Charles III. According to the Daily Mail, Charles and Camilla will be celebrating there this year with Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children, Princess Anne and her family as well as Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie and their children. Camilla's children and grandchildren will also be invited for the first time.

On December 25, the family will attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate, followed by lunch together.

