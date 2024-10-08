Charles King halts his cancer therapy sessions

Since the new year, King Charles has been undergoing treatment for an unidentified cancer. The 73-year-old will momentarily cease his therapy due to a forthcoming official trip with a crowded schedule.

As per "Daily Mail", King Charles III is speculated to put his cancer treatment on hold for his visit to Australia and Samoa, starting from October 18. The British newspaper states that his doctors have given their approval for this temporary halt. His wife, Camilla, will accompany him to Sydney and Canberra, following which they will travel to Samoa in the South Pacific for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders. His return to the UK is scheduled for October 26.

According to reports, Charles and Camilla have a packed schedule of up to ten engagements per day, with only one day off in the ten-day span. Insiders reveal that their schedule was planned in cooperation with the king's doctors, with his recovery in mind.

As per the report, King Charles will carry on with his cancer treatment until his departure, followed by a short pause during his trip abroad. Upon his return, he will immediately resume his treatment, as reported by "Daily Mail".

"Positive signs for his health"

King Charles was allegedly diagnosed with an undisclosed type of the disease following a prostate operation at the beginning of the year. He has reportedly been receiving weekly treatments since then. Intriguingly, the fact that the king is embarking on an eleven-day journey between treatments is not only promising for his health but also highlights his dedication post his diagnosis, as stated by "Daily Mail".

The monarch's trust in his doctors is evident in his decision to alter his lifestyle. Contrary to his alleged lifelong habit, King Charles now indulges in lunch daily. Previously, he would skip lunch as a luxury, being time-constrained in his exacting calendar. Now, the monarch eats lunch, reluctantly so, at his doctors' suggestion to boost his energy levels during therapy.

Interestingly, King Charles has opted for a trendy Gen Z dish: avocado. But not on toast, he enjoys half an avocado daily, as a source informed "Daily Mail". After years without lunch, it's advisable not to overindulge.

