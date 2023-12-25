Charles III talks about his inspiration in Christmas message

The Royal Family are in good spirits on their Christmas walk to the church service in Sandringham. Not taking part: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Afterwards, King Charles focuses on topics close to his heart in his Christmas address.

In his second Christmas address as monarch, the British King Charles III called for the protection of the environment and peace. The "growing awareness" of the need to protect nature is a great inspiration for him, said the 75-year-old in his message broadcast on television this afternoon. "We take care of the earth for the sake of our children's children," said Charles.

Against the backdrop of war in the Middle East and other parts of the world, the King expressed his hope for peace. He prayed "that we can do everything in our power to protect each other", said Charles III, calling on people to "put ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors and seek their welfare as well as our own". Charles III succeeded his mother Elizabeth II, who died after 70 years on the throne, in September 2022. He was crowned on May 6.

The royal family had attended Christmas Mass at Sandringham that morning. Charles III was accompanied by his wife Camilla as well as his son William, his wife Kate and their children. However, his son Harry and his wife Meghan, who retired from their royal duties in 2020 and now live in the USA, did not make the trip.

Christmas greetings from William and Kate on Instagram

On the way to the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, King Charles III and his family members appeared in high spirits to the waiting fans. The monarch and his wife were tone-on-tone: Charles wore a camel-colored wool coat with his gray suit, while Camilla opted for a beige coat, beige boots, a beige hat and a brown handbag.

Kate stood out from the crowd in royal blue: the Princess of Wales wore a blue coat dress with a matching hat. Princess Charlotte walked hand in hand with her mother and was dressed in a forest green coat. William, George and Louis all wore dark blue suits and jackets. Five-year-old Louis walked by his father's hand.

Shortly before the service, William and Kate shared Christmas greetings and a new picture of the three children on Instagram. "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, from our family to yours," the black and white photo read. Also on the walk were Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Duchess Sophie. The monarch's youngest brother wore a gray wool coat, while his wife wore a dark green wool coat with a bow and a brown hat. Princess Anne, Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Eugenie can also be seen in photos. Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were also present.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de