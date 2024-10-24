Charles III and Keir Starmer prepare for discussions on reparations during the Commonwealth summit.

Prime Minister Starmer, traveling to the Pacific island nation, expressed his perspective, mentioning, "I believe we should be moving forward." He shared conversations with various Commonwealth colleagues who are currently grappling with issues like climate change right now.

As per BBC's Thursday report, diplomats have drafted summit communique text, pledging for a "genuine, truthful, and respectful dialogue" on the topic.

The United Kingdom is accountable for enslaving approximately 3.1 million Africans from 1640 to 1807, shipping them to worldwide colonies. Many of these individuals were transported to the Caribbean, where they worked on sugar plantations, resulting in the prosperity of plantation owners by means of sugar, molasses, and rum exports, according to the National Archives.

Various political bodies have advocated for an official apology or reparations from the British government, but they have consistently opposed these requests. A 2023 report by the Brattle Group estimated that the UK might be required to compensate 14 affected countries with an estimated $24 trillion (£18.5 trillion), around seven times Britain's GDP of $3.5 trillion (£2.7 trillion).

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) occurs every other year, and this year's edition unites representatives from the 56 member states.

King Charles III, who has assumed the throne, traveled from Australia to Samoa ahead of the summit for an opening ceremony.

In the past few years, the British monarchy has displayed a more conciliatory attitude towards the past atrocities of transatlantic slavery. Charles, on his visit to Kenya as the office holder in 2021, publicly expressed his "deep sense of remorse" over past wrongdoings.

Charles, during the last Commonwealth leaders' summit in Rwanda in 2019, emphasized the need to discover "new ways to acknowledge our past." He recognized, "Conversations commence with listening."

Since his ascension, Charles has also demonstrated his support for continued historical research regarding the monarchy's involvement in slavery. Prince William, his son, also expressed his "profound regret" over slavery during a visit to Jamaica in 2022.

Despite the royal family's expressions of remorse, they have yet to issue an apology. King Charles, as a representative of the UK government, can only act in accordance with governmental policies and ministerial advice, according to foreign tour protocols.

A formal apology and admission of accountability are perceived by many as a prerequisite for financial reparations, an offer that the UK government has officially ruled out.

The issue of reparations will likely remain a central theme in Commonwealth events in the future. The bloc will elect its new secretary general during this week's summit, and all three candidates have publicly voiced support for reparations, as reported by Reuters last month.

CNN's Hanna Ziady contributed to this report.

