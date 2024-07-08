25th anniversary of the Parliament - Charles and Camilla travel to Wales

King Charles III. (75) and Queen Consort Camilla (76) will travel to Wales on Thursday (11. July). According to reports from the "BBC", the reason for their visit is the 25-year anniversary of the Welsh Parliament, also known as Senedd. Charles will be the second visit to the parliament since his accession as the British Monarch.

What's on the agenda in Wales

The royal couple will be welcomed by an Honour Guard of the Royal Welsh upon their arrival in Cardiff. They are also expected to meet with school children. Afterwards, they will meet with First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething (50) and other party leaders and parliament members. A performance by harpist Mared Pugh-Evans and a primary school choir is planned in the parliament. Charles will also deliver a speech on the special jubilee. The royal couple will then meet with community members and long-serving parliamentary workers.

King Charles has a special connection to Wales, as he was the Prince of Wales for approximately 64 years. His investiture took place in a ceremonial, televised event at Caernarfon Castle in Gwynedd on 1st July 1969. He learned Welsh at the University of Wales in Aberystwyth. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (1926-2022), he appointed his son Prince William (42) and his daughter-in-law Kate (42) as Prince and Princess of Wales.

During his last visit in September 2022, Charles expressed what an "honour" it had been for him to be the Prince of Wales for so long. He also mentioned that his successor Prince William harbours a "deep love" for the nation, as did Queen Elizabeth II. Wales, he said in his speech, had always been a "special place" for the Queen. "During all the years of her reign, Wales had been close to the heart of my mother."

The 25th anniversary celebration of the Welsh Parliament, which Prince Charles will be visiting on Thursday, is a significant milestone that has been widely covered by the BBC. As the 25th anniversary of the Welsh Parliament commences, Prince William is expected to take on a more prominent role in Wales, following his appointment as Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles, after Queen Elizabeth II's passing. During their visit to Wales to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Parliament, King Charles and Queen Camilla will also meet with Prince William and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, who have a deep affection for the region, as shown by their past visits and expressions of love for Wales.

